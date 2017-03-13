Losing sight, gaining vision: Brattleboro's - Blind Masseur' and his...
Photo by Kevin O'Connor - Special to the ReformerNeil Taylor and his mother, Alison, are authors of the new memoir "The Life We Got: Losing Sight and Gaining Vision." Everyone's Books in Brattleboro will host the public debut of Neil and Alison Taylor's new memoir "The Life We Got" Friday at 6 p.m. BRATTLEBORO - It began with tunnel vision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Dr pendyke
|13
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|20 hr
|Louise
|4
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Markey fife
|33
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC