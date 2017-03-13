Letter: Social workers needed

Letter: Social workers needed

Editor of the Reformer: I was elated to read that the Brattleboro School Board will be adding the full-time position of a school social worker to the budget in March. As a recently retired school social worker, I cannot emphasize too much the statement made by Jody Mattulke, the social worker at the Academy School, that the goal of a school social worker is "to enhance students' academic, social and emotional successes."

