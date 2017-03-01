Letter: Refuse consolidation
Editor of the Reformer: At Town Meeting this March, the citizens of Brattleboro, Vernon, Guilford, Dummerston, and Putney will be asked to approve the consolidation of their individual school districts into one. Equity and costs are two of the big factors bandied about in favor of consolidation.
