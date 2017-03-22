Letter: 'Cast your whole vote'

Letter: 'Cast your whole vote'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: A recent letter writer suggested that taking one's money out of a local bank whose investment strategies ran counter to your values was unfair to the employees of that particular bank. I could not disagree more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) 18 hr Celebrate Duiversity 14
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 19 Markey fife 33
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Wildfires
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC