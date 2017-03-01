Letter: A bunch of baloney

Letter: A bunch of baloney

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer Full Disclosure: I represent Westminster on Bellows Falls Union High School board, which I also chairman. Quite a number of people I know and respect have lined up behind the proposal to merge the schools in the four towns of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union - Athens, Grafton, Rockingham and Westminster - into an Act 46 "super district."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Windham County was issued at March 02 at 2:51AM EST

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC