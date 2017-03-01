Letter: A bunch of baloney

Editor of the Reformer Full Disclosure: I represent Westminster on Bellows Falls Union High School board, which I also chairman. Quite a number of people I know and respect have lined up behind the proposal to merge the schools in the four towns of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union - Athens, Grafton, Rockingham and Westminster - into an Act 46 "super district."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.