Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
There are 2 comments on the The Brattleboro Reformer story from Friday, titled Jude Fitzgerald faces charges. In it, The Brattleboro Reformer reports that:
A teacher at a local independent school has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he assaulted and was cruel to a student during an alleged incident that prosecutors are treating as a hate crime. The incidents are alleged to have taken place at the Southshire Community School, an independent school in North Bennington, during the 2015 and 2016 school year, according to court documents.
Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
#1 22 hrs ago
I had to take my child out of this school ! Two of the school's three teachers, Anne Fitzgerald and her son Jude Fitzgerald have serious anger management issues. I know first hand, they terrorized my child after their usual techniques did not work. They use intimidation, isolation, humiliation, and fear to control the students. The third teacher Coleen H.(Anne's sister) is an enabler who looks the other way. The place stinks of family dysfunction. When the students attended swim lessons at the local pool, Jude would shower naked with students, allowing them to see his nipple rings and penis ring. UCK ! RUN do not walk away from this school. I am sorry to say that I let my child stay too long at this school because they do such a great job of covering up the 'infection'. Parents who are not involved, never get to see this ugly underbelly; so they think the place is great, just like I did. The three teachers that exclusively run the place have been in trouble many time before. It does not take much digging around town to find other parents and families who have left this school for similar reasons . After we left people came out of the woodwork to tell us their own horror stories, and of other legal issues the school has had in the past.
#2 9 hrs ago
If this orrafice has a pecker piercing and a nipple piercing he is a liberalasshole and if he showers with little kids you need to call the state police.
