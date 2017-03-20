Interest in reopening Santa's Land park
A Connecticut man is interested in owning and reopening a holiday-themed park in Vermont that was the subject of an animal cruelty investigation. Santa's Land in Putney closed and the former owner and caretaker pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges after some animals were found dead on the park's grounds in the winter of 2013-2014.
