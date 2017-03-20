Interest in reopening Santa's Land park

Interest in reopening Santa's Land park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Connecticut man is interested in owning and reopening a holiday-themed park in Vermont that was the subject of an animal cruelty investigation. Santa's Land in Putney closed and the former owner and caretaker pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges after some animals were found dead on the park's grounds in the winter of 2013-2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Sun Dr pendyke 13
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Sun Redneck 6
Looking Sun Louise 4
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Sun Markey fife 33
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC