Heroin in Southern Vermont: Eight arrested in drug arrests in Brattleboro

Five Brattleboro residents and one Bellows Falls resident were among nine people named on March 3 after a multi-month investigation in to the distribution of heroin and cocaine in Windham County. Reginald Derisme, 26, Delmas Ortiz, 23, Dana Ott, 23, Victoria "Tori" Pease, 28, and John T. Copeland, 38, all of Brattleboro, were cited with various charges, including knowingly and intentionally distributing heroin and cocaine.

