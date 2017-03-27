Film: Lesion

Film: Lesion

Lockdown! Records and the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery present "Play It With Your Face." Short films about rock stars by Lesion at the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.

