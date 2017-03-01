Feedback wanted about parking for str...

Feedback wanted about parking for street fair

Feedback is wanted on the Strolling of the Heifers' annual street fair, which closes parking on Main Street on a late Friday afternoon in June. "My bone of contention is the meters are bagged too early," said Select Board member Dick DeGray, whose wife Missy Galanes owns Galanes Vermont Shop downtown.

