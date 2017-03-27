Dover man accused of firing gun at party

A man accused of firing a gun during a dispute at a party was charged with aggravated assault. Max A. Peyton, 25, of Dover, was arraigned in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on March 10. He pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.