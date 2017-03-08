Donovan seeks to intervene in Vt. Yankee sale
Tuesday morning, T.J. Donovan said there are significant environmental and financial issues at stake, and his office wants to make sure all Vermonters are protected. There will be a public meeting about that sale March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC