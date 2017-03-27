Court orders release of treatment rec...

Court orders release of treatment records

A federal judge has ordered the release of therapy records in a lawsuit filed against the Brattleboro Retreat. According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, a Massachusetts therapist must release treatment records for the father of a girl who died after attempting suicide while a resident at the Retreat.

