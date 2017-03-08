Camping on the Battenkill has new owners

Camping on the Battenkill has new owners

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Bennington Banner

Camping on the Battenkill has a new owner. According to Lesley P. Nase, who has run the campground with her brother Peter, the campground has been sold to Neil Krawczyk and his wife Leanne Silber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges 14 hr Sherrif fife 2
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Windham County was issued at March 12 at 7:16PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC