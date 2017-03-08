Camping on the Battenkill has new owners
Camping on the Battenkill has a new owner. According to Lesley P. Nase, who has run the campground with her brother Peter, the campground has been sold to Neil Krawczyk and his wife Leanne Silber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|14 hr
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC