Bruso resigns as Windham Solid Waste board chairman

Lou Bruso says he will be turning over his chairman position on the Windham Solid Waste Management District Board of Supervisors to somebody else at the reorganization meeting on April 13. The decision has to do with his not having sought re-election on the Jamaica Select Board. "I'm pretty much leaving the public aspect of politics, if you will," said Bruso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.