Bruso resigns as Windham Solid Waste board chairman
Lou Bruso says he will be turning over his chairman position on the Windham Solid Waste Management District Board of Supervisors to somebody else at the reorganization meeting on April 13. The decision has to do with his not having sought re-election on the Jamaica Select Board. "I'm pretty much leaving the public aspect of politics, if you will," said Bruso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC