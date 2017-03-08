Brattleboro Select Board gets tours of renovations at Brooks Memorial Library
Renovations at Brooks Memorial Library were ready for the Select Board to see Tuesday night. Given the elections occurring at the Select Board's regular meeting space at the Municipal Center, the board met in the library before taking a tour of the 50-year-old building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC