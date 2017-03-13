Brattleboro gas robbery suspect identified
Detectives from Brattleboro Police's Criminal Investigation Division developed probable cause to charge Jonathan S. Lenois, 25, of Brattleboro, with assault and robbery in connection to a robbery that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 16, 2016, at the Gulf Station located at 414 Canal St. Lenois is currently being lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on an unrelated offense. During the robbery a knife was brandished and a small amount of cash was taken.
