Brattleboro cop under investigation a...

Brattleboro cop under investigation after shooting potentially rabid cat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say Sunday afternoon, a citizen told an officer there was a cat acting like it was rabid near the railroad tracks. The officer said he spotted a cat in distress and said it appeared to be consistent with rabid behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 19 Dr pendyke 13
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 19 Markey fife 33
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC