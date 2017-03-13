Brattleboro artist's mental illness i...

Brattleboro artist's mental illness is her palette

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Since the age of 19, Karen May Sorensen has lived with a form of schizophrenia called schizoaffective disorder. As she tells the story, art saved her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 14 hr Bonehead Brad UVMMC 3
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,830 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC