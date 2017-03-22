Brattleboro activists support Migrant...

Brattleboro activists support Migrant Justice

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

More than 100 people gathered at Pliny Park in Brattleboro for a public demonstration on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week. John Field participates in a public demonstration at Pliny Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) 13 hr Celebrate Duiversity 14
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 19 Markey fife 33
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC