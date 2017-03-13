Book Lounge: Jessica Swift

Book Lounge: Jessica Swift

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

"Write, Revise, Repeat ..." with Jessica Swift. How do writers get their ideas? Get them in order? Fix and revisit them? Talk tonight at 4 High St., in The Lounge, Brattleboro How do writers get their ideas? Once they have them, how do they get them in order? Finally, once they're in order, how do they fix and revisit the pieces that need it? Well, those questions and more will be answered at the Lounge! Come talk about getting ideas , the different ways to lay out and organize those ideas , and the various processes that take place during writing and creating! Come with something to write with and on , thoughts about your own processes, and questions about anything book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC