Book Lounge: Jessica Swift

"Write, Revise, Repeat ..." with Jessica Swift. How do writers get their ideas? Get them in order? Fix and revisit them? Talk tonight at 4 High St., in The Lounge, Brattleboro How do writers get their ideas? Once they have them, how do they get them in order? Finally, once they're in order, how do they fix and revisit the pieces that need it? Well, those questions and more will be answered at the Lounge! Come talk about getting ideas , the different ways to lay out and organize those ideas , and the various processes that take place during writing and creating! Come with something to write with and on , thoughts about your own processes, and questions about anything book.

