Body found in Whetstone Brook
The body of a dead man was discovered in the Whetstone Brook, behind Brattleboro Dry Kiln on Frost Street, on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Police Department is currently investigating the cause of death.
Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
