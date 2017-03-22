Arlington property to remain campground under new owners
Camping on the Battenkill has new owners. According to Lesley P. Nase, who has run the campground with her brother Peter, the campground has been sold to Neil Krawczyk and his wife Leanne Silber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Celebrate Diversity
|15
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 19
|Markey fife
|33
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC