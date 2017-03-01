Act 46: Windham Southeast seeks help with 'impasse'

After nearly 16 months of work, it appears voters won't get a chance to weigh in on a five-town school merger proposal in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. Following two failed attempts to cut Vernon loose from the union's consolidation talks, the members of Windham Southeast's Act 46 Study Committee convened Thursday and decided to ask state education officials for guidance on what to do next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.