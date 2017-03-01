A rocky visit: Brattleboro greets Natural Resources secretary with complaints

Julie Moore, in her first public appearance in Windham County as state Agency of Natural Resources secretary, was greeted with lots of discontent over Vermont's ACT 250 rules. Peter Walke, the deputy secretary of ANR, sought to assure an agitated crowd in Brattleboro that the agency is working to address inefficiencies and bureaucratic entanglements in order to make environmental permitting more user-friendly.

