A rocky visit: Brattleboro greets Natural Resources secretary with complaints
Julie Moore, in her first public appearance in Windham County as state Agency of Natural Resources secretary, was greeted with lots of discontent over Vermont's ACT 250 rules. Peter Walke, the deputy secretary of ANR, sought to assure an agitated crowd in Brattleboro that the agency is working to address inefficiencies and bureaucratic entanglements in order to make environmental permitting more user-friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC