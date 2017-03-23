A 'lifetime' in his voice: Former Townshend resident strikes gold on big stage

Former Windham County resident Troy Ramey sang the Cat Steven's song, "Wild World," for his blind audition on March 6 on The Voice, a song choice that was a tribute to his dead father. Former Windham County resident Troy Ramey sang the Cat Steven's song, "Wild World," for his blind audition on March 6 on The Voice, a song choice that was a tribute to his dead father.

