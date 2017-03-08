2 Vt. women among nation's strongest
And it wasn't just women representing Vermont. Ryan Largay of St. Johnsbury earned a top 10 finish among 32 other athletes in the men's middleweight class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC