Windham Southeast merger advocates seek support online

Thursday Feb 16

After a long and contentious planning process, proponents of a Brattleboro area school merger plan have taken to YouTube to make their case. Members of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee have released a series of instructional videos to explain how they came up with a four-town merger proposal - and to argue for its educational merits.

