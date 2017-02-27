West River Bridge: Interstate 91 bridge to be open to the public on Saturday

Barring having a vehicle breakdown on the highway, Saturday might be the one and only time the public will ever get to walk on the Interstate 91 West River Bridge. From 1 to 4 p.m., Civil Constructors, Inc. and Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc. in conjunction with the Town of Brattleboro, are inviting the public to participate in guided walks across the 1,036-foot, three-span segmental bridge on March 4. During the walk, the community will have a chance to take pictures and ask questions about the bridge design and construction.

