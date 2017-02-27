West River Bridge: Interstate 91 brid...

West River Bridge: Interstate 91 bridge to be open to the public on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Barring having a vehicle breakdown on the highway, Saturday might be the one and only time the public will ever get to walk on the Interstate 91 West River Bridge. From 1 to 4 p.m., Civil Constructors, Inc. and Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc. in conjunction with the Town of Brattleboro, are inviting the public to participate in guided walks across the 1,036-foot, three-span segmental bridge on March 4. During the walk, the community will have a chance to take pictures and ask questions about the bridge design and construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC