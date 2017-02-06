Vt. driver charged in fatal utility terrain vehicle crash
A Vermont driver has been charged in an off-road vehicle crash that left his passenger dead last year in Westminster. The Brattleboro Reformer reports that 25-year-old Andrew Ielpi was arraigned Wednesday in Brattleboro on one count of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
