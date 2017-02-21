Vernon school exit again rejected
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union's already arduous Act 46 deliberations may be getting even more difficult. Dummerston voters on Tuesday again rejected Vernon's proposed withdrawal from the regional educational union, thus closing a door that had been opened in an attempt to find a solution to Windham Southeast's school merger stalemate.
