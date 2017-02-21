Vermont resident Langeveld honored for newspaper career
Former Berkshire Eagle Publisher Martin Langeveld, a resident of Vernon, who returned to the paper last year to assist in its transition to local ownership, has been inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame by the New England Newspaper and Press Association. He and this year's five other inductees were honored Friday at the association's annual convention in Boston.
