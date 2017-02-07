Two dead, one in critical condition -...

Two dead, one in critical condition - investigation suggests drugs involved

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Emergency personnel in Brattleboro responded to two different locations in Brattleboro Monday to find two dead men and one woman suffering a serious medical emergency. "We can't formally confirm these were overdoses until the Vermont Medical Examiner conducts an investigation, but there are indications the deaths were drug related," said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) Oct '16 Tanya 4
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC