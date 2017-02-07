Two dead, one in critical condition - investigation suggests drugs involved
Emergency personnel in Brattleboro responded to two different locations in Brattleboro Monday to find two dead men and one woman suffering a serious medical emergency. "We can't formally confirm these were overdoses until the Vermont Medical Examiner conducts an investigation, but there are indications the deaths were drug related," said Capt.
