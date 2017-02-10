Two arrested in Brattleboro for sale of heroin, cocaine
In January, the Vermont Drug Task Force began an investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine from a residence in the town of Brattleboro. During the investigation task force detectives were able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of narcotics from the residence.
