Two arrested in Brattleboro for sale of heroin, cocaine

In January, the Vermont Drug Task Force began an investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine from a residence in the town of Brattleboro. During the investigation task force detectives were able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of narcotics from the residence.

