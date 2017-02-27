Trial of woman charged in father-son killings set for June
The trial of a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago is set for June. The Brattleboro Reformer reports that an attorney for Robin O'Neill and prosecutors met in Windham County Court on Thursday to discuss the status of the case.
