Towns explores lease of recycling facility
Looking at the expense of hiring private companies for hauling recyclables from municipal transfer stations, a few towns want to explore if it would be worthwhile to lease the Windham Solid Waste Management District's recycling facility set to shut down this summer after 22 years of operation. "I think we want to go ahead with a study to see whether it's feasible," said Johanna Gardner, district supervisor for Newfane.
