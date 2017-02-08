Spaghetti dinner benefits BUHS hockey team
A spaghetti dinner will be held on Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m., at Brattleboro Elks on 17 Putney Road, to benefit the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team. The servers will be members of the team, while desserts will be provided by the hockey parents.
