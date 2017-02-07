School counselorsaim for social andemotional success
Local school officials are hoping to make a social worker a permanent position as they navigate through the opiate crisis and higher poverty levels. The Brattleboro Town School Board has included the full-time employee in its budget, which will be proposed at annual Representative Town Meeting on March 25. Jody Mattulke, social worker at Academy School, said she mainly connects families to school and community resources.
