School budget warning 'misleading'
At first glance, a number in the warning for the town school budget might jump out to voters. "This projected spending per equalized pupil is 10.9 percent higher than spending for the current year," stated the article warned for annual representative Town Meeting on March 25. But the proposed $14,547,424 budget, at a rate of $16,960 per equalized pupil, is actually 9.8 percent lower than last year's budget.
