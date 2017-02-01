Retreat asks that therapy records be released
Attorneys for the Brattleboro Retreat are asking a federal court to force the release of mental health treatment records for the father of a girl who attempted to commit suicide while a patient at the Retreat. According to documents filed with United States District Court for the District of Vermont, the Retreat wants to review treatment records of Steven DiPillo, the father of the girl.
