Responding to the opiate crisis
Local officials are urging a different approach to handling the opiate crisis nationwide after devastating news about recent deaths of three people here. "It's not isolated to Brattleboro," said Select Board Chairman David Gartenstein, mentioning his "day job" as Windham County deputy state's attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC