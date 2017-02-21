New pastor: 'I love this town'

New pastor: 'I love this town'

First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro's new pastor Nami Yu says she loves the farmers market near her house and the nearby Living Memorial Park, where she has gone swimming during the summer and tubing in the winter. "I also love to go to the small shops and love the restaurants," she said, not forgetting the Latchis Theater downtown.

