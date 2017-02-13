Love Brigade consoles victims of hate

Photo by Kevin O'Connor - Special to the ReformerAnn Braden is founder of the new Local Love Brigade, which is making and mailing heart-strewn postcards to support Vermonters facing hate. Downtown Brattleboro's Catherine Dianich Gallery is hosting Local Love Brigade postcard production sessions Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.