Looking back at improvements big and small
The Brattleboro Select Board continued during 2016 to focus extensive efforts on reinvestment in town infrastructure, long term planning, negotiation of solid contracts with employees and vendors, resolving outstanding contract disputes, and supporting economic development. Operating the town of Brattleboro, which serves as the economic hub for southeastern Vermont, is a very expensive endeavor.
