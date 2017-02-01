Like a pub crawl, with a twist
Looking for a fun and unique way to enjoy Vermont spirits, beer, wine and food? Then mark your calendar for Feb. 9 for the second Bratt LUV Crawl. Brought to you by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., three full hours to crawl around downtown Brattleboro to 17 local shops showcasing 17 local tastes at the 2017 Bratt LUV Crawl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
