Letter: Too much debt
Editor of the Reformer: Dummerston voters will once again vote to determine whether or not to allow Vernon out of the Brattleboro Union High School District. Since our last vote in December the Superintendent and the Act 46 study committee have made a "full court" press to convince the voters of the town of Dummerston to alter the decision that the voters made in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Morgan
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC