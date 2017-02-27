Letter: Support divestment
Editor of the Reformer: Li Pon Owen, Daniel Sicken and Tim Stevenson were arrested at TD Bank here in Brattleboro on Wednesday to bring attention to TD Bank's inappropriate investments in Standing Rock Pipeline as well as the Alberta Tar Sands environmental nightmare. An important message from these three people as well as the 50 people gathered in support is that the state of Vermont, in having our daily nuts and bolts state funds managed by TD bank, is actively invested in environmental disaster.
