Letter: No town is an island
Editor of the Reformer: I feel indebted to the voters of Dummerston who voted twice against the departure of Vernon from the current WSESU public school structure. Because of that vote there will be an opportunity for serious discussion of Act 46 at Town Meetings in five area towns and at Representative Town Meeting in Brattleboro.
