Letter: Increase funding to parent child centers
Editor of the Reformer: At this season of budgeting starts in our Legislature, I'd like to highlight the very positive work that is done by our local Parent Child Center here in Brattleboro. After almost 30 years in existence, these facilities are vital to our communities, especially as we have seen an increase in our town's level of poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Infowars dot Com
|220
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC