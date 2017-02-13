Letter: Dear Dummerston voters

Letter: Dear Dummerston voters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: The residents of the town of Dummerston will be conducting a revote to allow Vernon to withdraw from the Brattleboro Union High School No. 6 school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 11 Morgan 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC